Dare Directs Eagles to Camp in Abuja for AFCON 2021

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, has announced that the Super Eagles will set up training camp in Abuja prior to next month’s AFCON in Abuja.

“The camp of the Super Eagles ahead of AFCON will be in Abuja,” Dare told TVC yesterday.

Super Eagles were earlier scheduled to open camp in Uyo on December 28.

The Abuja camp is now expected to open same Tuesday next week.

The Eagles will open their AFCON campaign on January 11 against Egypt.

The Minister’s announcement came just after the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja was handed back to the sports ministry by the contractors after major renovation.

An invitational tournament involving NPFL clubs was staged at the stadium to show the readiness of the arena.

The stadium is expected to soon host matches involving the country’s various teams.

