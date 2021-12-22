Binance Charity Collaborates With Trinitas Foundation To Feed 1000 Families For Christmas

Ugo Aliogo

Binance Charity has collaborated with Trinitas Foundation, an NGO to provide food relief and economic support to 1000 families in Lagos, Nigeria.

A statement issued by the group said the initiative which is themed: “Christmas Cheer 2021” which was held on December 19, was set up to restore the hope and spirit of Christmas through the provision of food items, household items, educational materials, and monetary aid to underprivileged families.

The statement revealed that with an average Nigerian household spending about 56% of its income on food, the highest in the world and food inflation rising to 17.2% in November 2021, the distribution could not have come at a better time.

The statement stated that hunger continues to be the No. 1 health risk in the world killing more people every year than AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined and Binance Charity is dedicated to battling it.

The statement further explained that the recipients of the Christmas Cheer 2021 distribution consisted of older mothers, young children, people living with extreme levels of physical disabilities and skilled men and women who recently lost jobs due to the pandemic.

According to the statement, “The partnership with Trinitas Foundation is part of Binance Charity’s ongoing efforts to Fight Hunger Worldwide, which also ran projects in Morocco and France. In total, almost $70,000 has been raised to help provide meals for almost 15,000 people in desperate situations, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Binance Charity continues to support various causes around the globe with Africa becoming one of the largest beneficiaries of these donations. Some of these causes include Lunch for Children Program in Uganda, #SewMasksForAll Campaign to Empower Women in Kenya, Pink Care Token Project in Uganda and Covid Vaccines for Africa.”

