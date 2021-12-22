Autistic Artist, Kanye Dazzles at the New York Art Exhibition

.

Yinka Olatunbosun

Kanyeyachukwu Okeke fondly called Kanye, was amongst the list of prestigious artists from around the world exhibiting their works at the prestigious New York Art Exhibition. The show which took place at the popular Pier 36 Van Gogh auditorium in New York ran for four days last week. Artists from all over the world with majority based in North and Southern America states, showcased their works for art lovers to view and collect.

Kanyeyachukwu’s presence and participation caused such a huge buzz at the event because not only was he the youngest artiste to ever showcase works here, he is also one who is struggling with autism.

Through his abstract paintings, Kanye has over the years demonstrated that children living with autism can make a difference in the world when given adequate support.

Through the support Kanyeyachukwu has received from friends, family and institutions etc. His works have graced various galleries from Africa to Europe and now North America, thus drawing widespread commendation from his admirers.

The organizers of the event, the Redwood Media Group, US, showered praises on Kanyeyachukwu. “This is one of the most creative children that they have ever seen, especially from Africa. His works are world-class and his strokes are well mastered. He will go a long way in the art world.”

Kanyeyachukwu in company of his parents and family, was accorded a welcome reception by the President of the UNICEF who on behalf of the organization received one of the artists’ paintings, a donation titled “Basket of Unity” to help spread awareness about the scourge of autism and the “no child left behind” campaign of the artists K.A.S foundation.

Perhaps, the highpoint of that reception was when Kanyeyachukwu upon requesting for painting materials, began and produced a painting right there in the conference room and presented it to the President of the UNICEF as a personal gift to the utter astonishment of all present.

The Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Prof Muhammed Tijani -Bande who joined the President of UNICEF to receive the artist and his entourage said: “This is a young man who has produced wonderful works, notwithstanding what seems like a disability, and he has shown that with good nurturing and support, any child can make it.”

It was a showering of encomiums and praise, starting with the Consul General Amb Benayagha Bernard Mese Okoyen. He spoke glowingly about Kanye with reference to autism and children with special needs as one of the issues they see every day and how they take into cognisance such issues when planning their days at work.

Others who spoke at the Nigeria House unveiling of “abundance” were Kanye’s grandfather Chief Simon Okeke, who gave a glowing tribute to his grandson and Consul Natalia Adanu, Head of Admin in the consulate.

His story has proven that with love and care, children with special needs or other potentially limiting condition are still important and integral parts of us all. They can contribute to the betterment of the society.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

