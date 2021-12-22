AUN Centre to Hold Hybrid Conference on Insecurity, Climate Change

The Centre for Conflict Analysis, Early Warning and Peacebuilding, at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), will hold an international conference on ‘Environmental Change and Insecurity in the Sahel: The Roles of Civil Society and Local Non-governmental Organisations in Building Resilient Communities’. It will hold in February 2022.

Given the current constraints of the global pandemic, the conference will be “hybrid” allowing in-person and virtual participation.

The centre is a research-driven think-tank committed to monitoring, investigating, analysing, and reporting conflict trends, manifestations and mitigation, with the belief that there is a strong body of research across various cases that shows a link between environmental scarcity (caused by climate change and environmental degradation, dwindling resources, uncontrolled population growth, and social strain) and violent conflicts.

The conference will bring together local and international scholars, policymakers, and practitioners to share their work and expertise on the nexus of environmental change and violent conflicts, particularly in the Sahel.

The centre invited papers that explore the roles of civil society and NGOs in building resilient communities to help mitigate the social impacts of environmental scarcity.

The deadline for submission of abstracts is January 21, 2022. Accepted conference papers will be published in an edited journal.

