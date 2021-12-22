Ahly, Raja Set for Epic CAF Super Cup Showdown

Egyptian giants Al Ahly will face Moroccan counterparts Raja today at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, to determine the winner of the 30th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup.

Al Ahly hold the record for the greatest number of CAF Super Cup titles, having won seven times out of the nine finals they have played, the last of which was the latest edition last May, beating RS Berkane 2-0 in Doha.

Meanwhile, Raja appear in the CAF Super Cup for the fourth time, winning it twice before, the latest in 2019, defeating Tunisia’s Esperance 2-1 in Doha.

Al-Ahly qualified for the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup 2021 after winning the Totalenergies CAF Champions League title for a record 10th time last July, beating South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in the final in Casablanca, Morocco.

Raja lifted the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the second time, beating Algeria’s JS Kabylie 2-1 in the final last July.

