63 Customers Emerge Winners in UBA Savings Promo

Nume Ekeghe

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) yesterday rewarded 63 of its customers spread across its various saving products at its ‘super savers promo draw.’

The 63 winners comprised 12 millionaires, 20 kiddies and teens account holders who won N200,000 each as educational grant, 10 Next Gen customers who won N15,000 every month for a year, totaling N180,000 per person.

Also, 20 Lucky customers won N100,000 each, one lucky customer who won N500,000, another lucky customer who won N1.2 million, one customer who won N2 million and 10 customers who won N1 million each.

The draw which was held virtually yesterday through Facebook and Youtube platforms had representatives from the Consumer Protection Council(CPC), the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and the Lagos State Lottery Board to ensure transparency and accountability.

Speaking at the draw, the Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide noted that the bank is committed to creating a positive impact in its customers and urged for customers to maintain and cultivate and enhance savings culture.

She said: “At UBA, the welfare of our customers and their financial freedom is at the center of everything that we do and this is why we are making millionaires, either by supporting your businesses, or by rewarding you for saving.

“And I’m happy that today we have witnessed the super savers promos, the draws and we have made 63 winners have won amazing prizes. 12 of them actually have been made million years today and I’m happy that I can say that UBA has kept her word, UBA has rewarded her customers.”

She added: “ I would like to congratulate all the winners and and I’d like to encourage you to continue to save to continue to save with UBA, if you did not win today, there is opportunity for you to win every month as UBA will always keep her word. And I’d like to thank all our customers you have kept faith with us this year you have continued to save.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

