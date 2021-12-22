2021: A Stellar Year for Viacomcbs Networks Africa

Chiamaka Ozulumba reports that for Viacomcbs Networks African, the year was filled with noteworthy achievements

2021 has no doubt been an incredible year filled with noteworthy achievements for multimedia giant, ViacomCBS Networks Africa. By leveraging the power of music and quality entertainment, this entertainment powerhouse has successfully portrayed the creativity and versatility of Africans by showcasing the continent’s talent and culture through its thriving channel brands.

The year was quite a huge success for the network in the area of Diversity and Inclusion, being a high priority for the Network. Working to improve female representation in the African media, MTV Base, the flagship channel brand of the Network in Nigeria launched its first-ever reality TV show series titled Inside Life. The first season of the exciting series was with former Big Brother Naija celebrity, Erica Nlewedim. In this series tagged ‘Inside Life with Erica’, viewers got to see their beloved Queen of Elites in her element as she navigates the business and entertainment worlds while maintaining crucial relationships in her life. The show was a massive success, garnering millions of views from viewers across Africa.

Further supporting African female talent and bringing reality TV even closer to local audiences, the Networks’ MTV channel launched a locally produced female-led shows such as MTV Africa’s ‘Have Faith’. ‘Have Faith’ gives viewers a glimpse into the life of influencer, model, entrepreneur, and musician, Faith Nketsi aka ‘Queen Twerk’. In this series, Faith toes a rather unfamiliar path by advocating for female sexual liberation through her music.

Interestingly, BET, the preeminent entertainment brand of black culture globally, declared 2021 as The Year of the Black Woman. This was highlighted by the launch of the Network’s fourth female-led reality series on BET Africa. Starting with the premiere of DJ Zinhle – The Unexpected, a show that follows the intriguing life of super ambitious business mogul, DJ Zinhle. In this series, she is faced with the dilemma of how to reveal her pregnancy to her family and friends while skillfully navigating the aftermath of the decision. The series explores relevant social and cultural issues faced by African women, including societal expectations and handling multiple businesses while working in a male-dominated industry amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is a massive success, as it continues to garner traction across Africa.

On the International front, 2021 saw former Big Brother Naija Season 4 (Pepper Dem Geng) housemates cum celebrities, Natacha Akide aka Tacha and Esther Agunbiade, power their way to the top with their breakthrough moment as the newest agents to enter the field on MTV’s “The Challenge: Spies, Lies, & Allies”. The duo represented Nigeria and Africa in the 37th season as two of the nine rookies joining the cast of the show from Croatia, where “17 American players battled it out against 17 international competitors in cutthroat challenges and brutal eliminations for a share of the $1 Million prize.

VCNA also introduced the new reality TV show ‘Mike + Perri Celebrity Bumps’, featuring first runner up and former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Mike Edwards, and his wife Perri Shakes-Daylon. The show took fans through the never-before-seen pregnancy journey of the first-time parents whose love story captured the hearts of millions across the continent. With interesting clips from their baby shower, gender reveal party, doctor’s appointments, final delivery, and other priceless moments with friends and family, Mike and Perri shared their unique and unfiltered experience as expecting parents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond improving diversity and ensuring that all target groups are well represented, ViacomCBS has also found creative ways to ensure that Africa’s culture and talents spread across the globe. Since the launch of BET Africa in 2015, the channel has featured several Nigerian artistes, including OmahLay, Tems, Wizkid, Rema, amongst others, and has served as avenues for Nigerian artists to gain international exposure. This year, The BET Awards – an annual award ceremony that celebrates and honours black excellence across music, sports, movies, and television – nominated prominent Nigerian artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems as the Best International Act – honouring their phenomenal achievements across the world.

Highlighting the incredible feats achieved by other entertainment brands, ViacomCBS Network’s kids’ brand, Nickelodeon named Nigerian comedy star, Emanuella Samuel as the ‘Favourite African Social Media Star’ at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2021. The 10-year-old comedienne was nominated alongside comedy group – Ikorodu Bois; South African Magician, Wian Van Den Berg; Ugandan Youth Dance Group, Ghetto Kids; Kenyan social media sensation, Elsa Majimbo, and South African media personality, Bonang Matheba.

Taking their support for African talent a step further, the Network celebrated Africa Day 2021 in May, where they shone the light on leaps in innovation made by Africans across the world. The virtual event hosted some of the continent’s most-streamed artists, including Angelique Kidjo, Elaine, Bella Shmurda, Gyakie, Omah Lay, Zuchu, Teni and other prominent artists who put up show-stopping performances. Additionally, they lent their voice to the global fight against malaria by partnering with the #DrawTheLine campaign to drive awareness about the epidemic. This saw the unification of notable African stars in their shared vision for a malaria-free world.

Through ViacomCBS Networks Africa’s channel brand, Comedy Central Africa, ViacomCBS celebrated South Africa’s heritage month as well as Nigeria’s Independence Day with a one-of-a-kind hilarious EP. Merging music styles and comedy, the EP was designed to provide comic relief following the previous turbulent months. The star-studded EP featured some of Africa’s best-known musicians and comedians, including popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth.

MTV Base positioned its quarterly discourse tagged Musicology to provide support for artists and musicians across the continent post-COVID. The platform has featured entertainment and media experts who have explored creative ways by which artists can maintain relevance while monetising their craft. The show featured the likes of Joey Akan, Sean Okeke, Oyinkansola Fawehinmi, Lanre Shonubi, Motolani Alake, Titilope Adesanya, Darkoo, Sheye Banks, Scoop Naija, Owolabi Daniel, amongst others.

In July, MTV Base debuted a new season of its popular reality show, ‘Celeb Living’. Fashioned after fan favourite ‘MTV Cribs’, this new season gave viewers an exclusive tour of the homes, cars, and closets of celebrities while also sharing in their most intimate moments with friends and family.

ViacomCBS has also efficiently utilized the power of music and entertainment to inspire change and reimagine the global African narrative. The network has effectively distilled its vision to reposition Africa entertainment culture into every one of its shows and events organised by its channel brands. ‘ISONO’, BET’s first original daily drama brings to light issues and conversations that would otherwise be termed ‘abominable’ in traditional African settings. The show marked key milestones such as its 100th episode, and very recently, celebrated its 200th episode since its launch in 2020. The first 200 episodes have played a major role in tackling societal issues from gender-based violence to substance abuse and mental health. The show also secured eight nominations in the South African Royal Soapie Awards 2021, with lead cast members, Nthati Moshesh nominated twice for Outstanding Lead Actress and Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Actress.

As a result of its phenomenal work and extensive impact across Africa, ViacomCBS’ MTV Base continues to maintain its leadership position as Nigeria’s and Africa’s number one music channel as rated by MPS Nigeria. This rating came on the heels of its recent win as the Outstanding Entertainment Company of the Decade at the Awards organised by Nigeria’s leading marketing industry publication, Marketing Edge – a testament to their noteworthy contributions to Nigeria and Africa’s entertainment space.

With sister channels like MTV Africa, Comedy Central Africa, Nickelodeon Africa, Nicktoons and Nick Jr Africa, ViacomCBS has created socially, and culturally relevant content made for, and by Africans. Indeed, the Network has captured the hearts of many by constantly driving the catalysts for change in Africa through edutainment (through its educational and entertainment content), music, and lifestyle.

While the year is far from over, it has been, without any shadow of a doubt, a stellar year for ViacomCBS Networks Africa. Considering the giant strides and creative innovation this multimedia giant has demonstrated this year and in previous years, ViacomCBS is bound to remain the millennials’ powerhouse for quality entertainment come 2022.

