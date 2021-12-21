HACEY Donates 30,000 Dose of IPTp-SP, 10000 Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, 275 Mobile Phones to Promote Prevention of Malaria in Pregnancy

Ugo Aliogo

Non-Governmental Organization, (NGO) HACEY Health Initiative is set to donate 30,000 dose of IPTp-SP (Intermittent preventive treatment of malaria in pregnancy using sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine) and 10,000 Malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits to promote the prevention of malaria in pregnancy.

The event is set to hold on Wednesday, 22nd December, 2021 at the Oyo Hall of Ibadan Business School, Ibadan by 10a.m.

The occasion will host dignitaries as it marks the official handover of the commodities to the implementing health facilities. A total of 275 android smartphones has been distributed among supervisors from the 17 supported LGAs, facilities engaged in the project have also received 2 android smartphones to facilitate the use of the Impact health application.

HACEY Health Initiative has been working with the state Ministry of Health to reduce maternal and child mortality and morbidity using mobile health (mHealth) technology through her Impact Health project.

In supporting the goal of the Oyo State’s Tomotiya Family Health Campaign, HACEY has also provided digital solutions to improve collection, processing, and management of health data through the provision of mobile and web solutions.

The NGO through its impact health project has supported the collection of health information across 21 Local Government Areas in Oyo state, covering over 60,000 households using the family health survey mobile application. The project has trained 350 health workers and officials across 95 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in the implementing LGAs on the use of the Quick ANC application for the administration and capturing of IPTp-SP and malaria rapid diagnostic tests.

Executive Director of HACEY, Rhoda Robinson speaking on the need for the project said: “Nigeria accounts for about 20% of global maternal deaths with a maternal mortality ratio of 814 deaths per 100,000 live births, leaving it among the highest in the world. High maternal mortality rates and new-born death remains a pressing public health concern in Nigeria. The risk of a Nigerian woman dying during pregnancy, childbirth, postpartum or post-abortion is 1 in 22, in contrast to the lifetime risk in developed countries estimated at 1 in 4900. Hence, strengthening reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child health (RMNCH) systems remains a necessity for achieving universal health coverage in Nigeria.

“The impact health project is a digital health intervention designed to improve the performance and service delivery of primary health care providers within the state by creating a platform to improve capacity building, supervision, support, and motivation. The project is designed to improve the coverage and quality of Reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child health services, by engaging PHC workers, monitoring and evaluation officers, Medical Officer of Health (MOH) and other appropriate primary health care decision-makers towards the deployment and implementation of the project.”

HACEY’s Impact Health project lead, Kemi Omole stated the donation is part of the project activities, “the 30,000 doses of IPTp-SP (Intermittent preventive treatment of malaria in pregnancy using sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine) and 10,000 Malaria rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits to be donated is aimed at promoting the prevention of malaria in pregnancy and is part of the project’s activities.”

