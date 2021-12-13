We are Combing Bushes to Rescue Abducted Trader in Ekiti, Say Police

The Ekiti State Police Command yesterday said that in collaboration with other security outfits, it is combing the bushes to rescue a popular trader, Alhaja Nusirat Saliu, who was abducted on Saturday in Iyemero-Ekiti.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the command’s Spokesperson in Ekiti, disclosed this to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti while reacting to the invasion of the community by gunmen on Saturday evening.

“We have begun serious work on the matter. We are working with other security agencies to track down these evil doers,” Abutu said.

An atmosphere of panic was said to have gripped the people of Iyemero-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti, on Saturday, as unknown gunmen invaded the community and abducted the popular trader in the process.

The invasion, which was heralded by sporadic gunshots, also witnessed attack on an unidentified farmer who was left with severe injuries to the head.

According to an eyewitness, the invasion and abduction happened around 8pm.

The source, who preferred anonymity, said the abductors, numbering five and armed with AK47 rifles, were having a pleasurable time at a section of the town pretending to be buyers, who came on a friendly visit to the community.

“They later struck and took Mrs Saliu to an unknown destination.

“They waited till nightfall and suddenly, we heard gunshots that lasted for about five minutes, with this, we knew something was wrong.

“They followed the woman into her shop, grabbed and dragged her into the forest as they shot indiscriminately to scare the people away.

“As they were doing this, a farmer who was at the shop was shot.

“But when they realised the bullets didn’t penetrate the man body, they drew out a sharp cutlass and inflicted a deep cut on his head.

“He is presently recuperating at a private hospital,” the source added.

