Wase Flays Bandits’ Attack on Plateau Community

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, has condemned in strong terms bandits’ attack on Pinau village in Mavo Chiefdom of Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Wase, in a statement on Monday, described the attack, which resulted to the death of seven persons with several others injured as inhuman, senseless and unwarranted, adding that the attackers must be brought to book.

He urged the citizens to continue to support measures put in place by the federal and the state government in bringing these ugly attacks under control.

“The killing is painful and highly regrettable, especially at this period when the people are striving hard to earn their means of livelihood. I urge the people of Wase to remain calm, peaceful, law abiding.

“My sympathies are with the families who lost their loved ones in this callous act. These senseless killings are painful and highly condemnable. I pray that the Almighty God will accept the souls of all those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident,” the Deputy Speaker said.

