Warri Monarch Enjoins Women,Youths to Participate More in Governance

Deborah Anuoluwapo and Hamid Ayodeji

The Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko, Atuwase III has urged the Nigerian youths and women to participate more in the process of governance as it would enhance the economic growth of the nation.

The monarch said this on Thursday at the inaugural symposium organised by the Carrington Youth Fellowship Initiative (CYFI) in Lagos.

The Atuwase III explained: “If governance gets it right to reach this right equilibrium, society can only be right for it.

“Allow me at this point to make an analogy. Father, Son, Holy Spirit; men, youths, women. While each has its own strength and signature operating arenas, imagine the powerful equilibrium that results when all three work together in tandem; when all three encourage and support each other trusting enough to set down and step back and allow the other to rise and demonstrate its own capacity.

“Human existence largely dominated by men has achieved quite a lot, especially considering we’ve used less than a third of the capacity of our brains. Imagine what we could achieve in every aspect of life, if we lifted the restrictions in each of the limitations and operated at the full capacity of our brain.

“Women and youths are the remaining two-third that we must fully utilise for us to get there. I dare say if governance gets it right to reach this right equilibrium, society can only be right for it.”

Also speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Lagos State Ministry of Establishment, Training and Pensions, Mr. Ajibola Ponnle said: “The Walter Carrington Foundation has been and continues to play a critical role towards the socio economic growth and sustainability of the society.

“The youth section of the nation’s economy remains a critical factor and must be given the necessary attention with enabling environments and opportunities for them to express themselves and attain their full potentials for the benefit of the society.

“The reality that we must accept is that the youths and women are no longer satisfied with merely watching from the sidelines while the laws, policies, programmes that would impact and define their future are being prescribed for them.

“On the other hand, I would like to express that I am very proud of today’s event which celebrates Ambassador Walter Carrington whose lifestyle remains worthy of emulation.

“I will remember him for his outstanding personality and ability to go the extra mile to contribute towards the sustainable growth, peace and unity of Nigeria.

“The story of Nigeria’s journey towards military dictatorship to democratic governance cannot be complete without the mentioning of the crucial role Ambassador Walter Carrington played.”

On her part, Member, Board of Trustees, Carrington Fellowship Network, Dr. Arese Carrington, revealed that youths must be provided with the enabling environment in order for them to reach their fullest potential.

“Voices of our youths matter. The future belongs to them, so they must be part of the discussion. How many Mozart, Einstein, Wole Soyinka have we missed just by not investing in our youths? They are right there in our midst, among our youths,” she said.

“We need to give our youths an enabling environment to be able to maximise their potential. I know they will not let us down. But also, we must not let them down.

“Any nation that doesn’t invest in its youths is spelling its doom. To the youths, I say when those in power are making decisions that may jeopardise your future, you must find a constructive way to defend that future.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

