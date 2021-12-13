Surveyors’ Institute initiates Fresh Partnership with Vitapur

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) is seeking partnership with Vitapur Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc to address the challenges of construction industry in Nigeria.

Against the background of recent challenges of using inferior products, especially in the building industry, coupled with the need to manage climate change, experts in the industry are considering options to hedge against the risks associated with the construction sector.

Addressing participants during facilities tour of Vitapur in Lagos recently, the Chairman, NIQS, Lagos State Chapter, Mr Ayodele Alao explained that his members were willing to collaborate with the management of Vitapur to ensure that the public have clear knowledge and benefits of the company’s products.

Alao, who commended Vitapur for its innovative products, presented the calendar of NIQS’ activities for 2022 to Vitapur saying there are many areas where both parties can collaborate for mutual benefits.

“ Vitapur’s products are the future of sustainable construction in Nigeria. The end users of the company’s products need professional advice to appreciate the benefits of the innovative products. Our Institute runs many programmes. Vitapur can partner with our members, ”said Ajao.

Responding, Vitafoam’s Executive Director, Corporate Services, Mr Sola Owoade who welcomed the Surveyors stated that Vitafoam was no longer about only manufacturing and distributing foams, as the company has established subsidiaries for different products.

“We are not only the largest manufacturer and distributor of foams in Nigeria but have ventured into other innovative products through our subsidiaries. Apart from Vitapur that specializes in prefabricated and allied products, Vitablom manufactures soft furniture such as bed sheets, dufe, and fiber sheets. Vitavisco was established to produce local content in automotive industry such as car seat. We acquired 99 percent stake in Vono and strengthened the company to specialize in production of modern furniture. No company in Nigeria produces oil filters to date except our subsidiary called Vitaparts. We also have strong presence in some West African countries, ”Owoade said.

Vitapur’s General Manager, Mr Yemi Mofikoya made a comprehensive presentation on the company’s products and services and asserted that Vitapur was willing to partner with professional associations in the building industry to enhance understanding of the company’s products and services.

Mofikoya reiterated his call on the federal government to partner with Vitapur to enhance the company’s operation as a foreign exchange earner for Nigeria.

