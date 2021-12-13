NRC Harps on Human Capacity Development for Improved Staff Productivity

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has emphasised on the need to develop human capacity to improve productivity of employees in the country.

The Managing Director, Mr. Fidet Okhiria, explained that the world is going digital, advising that employees must brace-up to the challenges to discharge their official duties optimally.

The Managing Director stated this in a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Public Relations NRC, Mr. Yakub Mahmood after a two-day capacity building programme for its management and staff.

The NRC boss enjoined its staff to make the best use of the refresher course in order to enhance their productivity.

Okhiria reiterated that the training was an opportunity for the participants to update themselves with knowledge in the modern transport industries operations, especially now that the world is going digital, adding that, they must brace-up to the challenges in order to discharge their official duties optimally

The Director Admin, Human Resources, NRC, Mrs. Monsurat Omotayo, described the training as a kind gesture from the management through the undaunted effort and commitment of Admin/HR for capacity building of staff and urged the staff to dedicate themselves to the selfless service of the corporation

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

