NNS Delta Releases Impounded Oil Vessel to Owner in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

In line with the directive of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awaal Gambo, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta recently handed over the impounded MT RF ALICE vessel to the owner, ABC Maritime.

MT RF ALICE was impounded by naval operatives about three months ago on Koko River over alleged infractions but the naval headquarters ordered her release after investigations and cautioned the operators.

The vessel was handed over to ABC Maritime in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

The Executive Officer (EO) of the NNS Delta, Navy Captain Levi Deyin released the vessel on behalf of the Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Abdulhamid Baba-Inna.

Deyin said the vessel was seized on September 7, 2021 on the Koko river by the naval personnel and that her release was sequel to approval from the naval headquarters after the case had been concluded.

“Based on court order and directives from the naval headquarters, MT RF ALICE that was arrested and detained is being released to the owner.”

He however warned the company to desist from all forms of illegalities in the maritime domain.

Mr Abel Glamar, representative of the company received the vessel on behalf of the organisation.

Recall that NNS Delta had on November 17, 2021, also released MT Madam Esther to her owner, Snow White Energy Ltd at the Warri Naval Base.

