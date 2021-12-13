NFF Sacks Rohr, Appoints Eguavoen Interim Boss

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

After months of speculations, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), last night formally announced the termination of the contract of its German Coach, Gernot Rohr.

General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said: “The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Mr Rohr has come to an end. We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria.

“We also want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their collaboration and guidance all through,” observed the scribe of the Nigerian federation in a statement.

In Rohr’s place, Technical Director of the federation, Augustine Eguavoen was appointed to take over the Super Eagles on an interim basis.

This announcement has finally put paid to speculations over whether the German would return from his base in France to lead Eagles to the AFCON starting on January 9 in Cameroon.

Rohr was in charge of the three-time African champions for 64 months and became Nigeria’s longest-serving gaffer.

Director of Communication of the NFF, Ademola Olajire said in the official statement from the Sunday Dankaro Football House last night that the appointment of Eguavoen on an interim basis followed the virtual meeting of the NFF Executive Committee on Sunday.

“It was decided that Eguavoen will work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguaoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer).

“Former Nigeria captains Augustine ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal have been appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for the crew,” stressed Olajire last night.

Eguavoen, a former Nigeria captain, was coach of the squad when Eagles finished in third place at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2006. He was on-field captain when the Super Eagles lifted the Africa Cup for the first time on away ground, in Tunisia 27 years ago.

He will now take charge of the Super Eagles as preparations begin for the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon between 9th January – 6th February 2022, and until the appointment of a substantive Head Coach.

