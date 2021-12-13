Ndidi Tipped to Replace Casemiro at Real Madrid

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria and Leicester City midfield enforcer, Wilfred Ndidi has been tipped to replace Casemiro at Real Madrid .

Spain’s El Nacionalreported at the weekend that Ndidi remains Real Madrid’s favourites to replace the Brazilian who is contracted to Real until June 2025 but has been strongly speculated to be on his way to Chelsea.

Ndidi is similarly on contract with ‘The Foxes’ until June 2024.

The Nigeria star, 24, joined Leicester City for €17 Million four years ago and has since established himself in the Premier League after close to 200 appearances.

Casemiro on the other hand has scored 30 goals and registered 27 assists in 307 appearances for Real Madrid.

The Spanish club it was reported also are ready to allow Casemiro go to Chelsea with an offer in the region of €60 Million.

Meanwhile, Ndidi was in action yesterday as Leicester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League following a 4-0 drubbing of against struggling Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium .

Ndidi, who was one of Leicester City’s top performers in the game featured for 90 minutes.

It was the midfielder’s 12th league appearance of the campaign.

His international teammate Kelechi Iheanacho failed to make the matchday squad. Ademola Lookman was also not included in the squad for the game by manager Brendan Rodgers.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans scored twice for the Foxes, while Patson Daka and James Maddison got the other goals.

