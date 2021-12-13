“I’m in Killer Mood, Masevex Warns Olanrewaju

GOTV BOXING NIGHT 24

National light heavyweight boxing title contender, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, has sent a stern warning to his fellow contender and opponent in their 24 December title bout, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, that he is in a ‘killer mood.’

The bout, slated to hold at GOtv Boxing Night 24 at the Molade-Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, will see Masevex attempt to avenge his defeat by Olanrewanju in a non-title fight at GOtv Boxing Night 16 where he was stopped in the fourth round.

Speaking from his Ado-Ekiti base yesterday, Masevex blamed his defeat on ill-health, saying what happened in the previous fight will have no bearing on their forthcoming encounter.

“I’ve never been this motivated for a fight. This time, I will be fighting for pride and title and I can say that I’m in a mood to kill. Olanrewaju calls himself Success, but he will end up being a failure at the end of the bout. I lost the other fight because I was ill. I’m as fit as a horse now and he will feel the full impact of my fitness,” he boasted.

The six-bout show, which will see live musical performance by Zanku Records act, Jamopyper, will also stage the World Boxing Federation (WBF) International title welterweight title bout between the reigning champion, Nigeria’s Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, and crack Ghanaian boxer, Justice “Qwick Action” Addy. Similarly on the bill is the national cruiserweight title bout between Abiodun “Infiniti” Afinni and his conqueror at the last edition of the show, Michael “Emirate” Godwin.

Three non-title bouts, with two in the welterweight division and one in bantamweight, complete the bout card.

In the welterweight division, Semiu “Jagaban” Olapade will fight Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu, while Willian “Kaki” Amosu squares up with Segun “War” Adeyemi. The bantamweight category will see Saheed “Eagle” Azeez and Aminu “Lucky Boy” Akintayo make their professional bow.

The best boxer at the event will win a cash prize of N1million attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy

