FMEIL, GARB Signs Strategic Investment Partnership to Boost Audience Management in Nigeria

First Media and Entertainment Integrated Nigeria Limited (FMEIL) and GARB, a Bulgaria’s Audience Measurement Service provider, has entered into a strategic partnership for the establishment of Africa’s 2nd Audience measured media market.

This according to the company is in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to deepen advertising and improve on the ecosystem in Nigeria.

Speaking on the latest investment, the Chairman of First Media and Entertainment Integrated Nigeria Limited (FMEIL), Rotimi Pedro stated that the firm was seeking to be an enabler of media investment in Nigeria.

He hinted that the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had earlier in the year appointed FMEIL as Nigeria’s sole Audience Measurement service provider.

According to him, in order to achieve a First-Class service delivery on all media platforms, FMEIL has engaged the services of GARB Audience Measurement, a Television Audience Measurement (TAM) company based in Bulgaria as her technical partner.

Pedro noted that owing to GARB’s past success stories of audience measurement projects and its technical ‘know-how’ “and considering that this national project will require the best and most practical technical solution.

“In addition to this technical partnership, GARB Audience Measurement JSC, will be taking a majority stake in, and will also be directly investing as one of the stakeholders in FMEIL.

“This new investment in FMEIL is another recognition of Nigeria as the pre-eminent media market on the African continent. Our aim is to help right-size media spend based on globally standardised measurements,” he stated.

