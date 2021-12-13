Firm Pledges Commitment to Boosting Nigeria’s Skill in Cardiac Care Treatment

Gilbert Ekugbe

Anaesthesia and Critical Care Consultants (A3C) has entered into a strategic partnership with Evercare Hospital to help boost local skills and training in peri-operative cardiac care in Nigeria.

Indeed, a pattern of perioperative cardiac arrests at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital’s three year review of perioperative cardiac arrests, there is need to improve on patient monitoring, knowledge of CPR and intensive care so as to improve the outcome of perioperative cardiac arrest in the country.

As a result of this, the commercial Director of A3C, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr disclosed in a statement made available to Thisday that the programme was a step forward, in the process of creating more knowledge in the development and sustainability of critical care, which would lead to increased survivablity of patients suffering from life threatening conditions.

The Founder/Chief Executive Officer, A3C, Dr Seyi Oyesola said that it had become pivotal to tackle the alarming rate of lack of critical care specialty in Nigeria and Africa, hence the partnership.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

