FG, Others Commends International Breweries’ Giant Strides at 50

Oluchi Chibuzor

Notable dignitaries, government, industry giants and stakeholders including Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, who represented the Vice President of Nigeria have commended beverage brewers, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) on its impact on the Nigerian economy during the company’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

In his welcome address, Managing Director, International Breweries Plc, Hugo Rocha, describing the organisation as ‘a company that dreams big,’ adding that: “Through our transformation dreams, we have been building great brands that have become preferred beers and building our volume through massive investments and expansion of our capacities in our brewing plants. All of these have enabled us to achieve double digit growth over the past three years to become the 2nd largest brewer in Nigeria from a 3rd position.”

“Yes, we are part of a global company, but we are in the same way a very local enterprise. We don’t produce products in other countries to come sell in Nigeria. We produce 100% of our products in the country. We use mostly local ingredients: we have procured over N77 billion worth of local rice, sorghum, maize, sugar and others in the past three years, thus supporting the agricultural value chain, including our focus on backward integration to support government’s vision in this area.”

Chairman, Board of Directors, International Breweries Plc, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe affirmed the board’s commitment to continuously entrench the values of strong ethics, with corporate governance as a top priority to build a sustainable organisation that will continue to serve shareholders year-on-year.

Legal & Corporate Affairs Director, International Breweries Plc, Temitope Oguntokun reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering more social and economic impact for all its stakeholders in the coming years.

She stated that “International Breweries is building a company that will improve the society and the environment. In the past 50 years, several millions of naira have been invested in our various social investment initiatives. Across our communities where we have our plants and operations, we have supported the communities with infrastructures such as hospitals, school renovations, provision of potable drinking water, road rehabilitation, responsible drinking programmes and other countless interventions.”

Relaying the goodwill message from the Governor, Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs Kikelomo Longe commended IBPLC, saying, “The inspiring narrative of the company offers powerful lessons in focus, determination, resilience, the indomitable Nigerian spirit, and innovativeness not only for other businesses to emulate but for individuals to imbibe.”

The Lagos State Governor, represented by Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Honourable Lola Akande commended International Breweries’ resolute approach for protecting its brand integrity over the years and supporting the government through its impactful social investment initiatives.

“Your agricultural products serve as raw material in the green process and we commend your company’s approach to delivering impactful CSR programmes which have been of support to government,” she said

In his remarks, Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, who represented Governor Willie Obiano at the event recounted the company’s contribution to the economy of the State.

