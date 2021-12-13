FAAN Collaborates with PEBEC on Capacity Building for Stakeholders

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in collaboration with the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has organised a training program for leaders and frontline officers of major stakeholders at the airports.

The training program is aimed at continuous sensitization of the stakeholders and building capacity for airport personnel on the need to always give the best quality services possible to passengers and other airport users.

Delivering the welcome address, the MD/CE of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu enjoined participants to always display the highest level of discipline and professionalism in the line of duty.

He added that airport officials are ambassadors of the nation, and should see and conduct themselves in like manner.

Furthermore, Captain Yadudu reminded participants that as heads of their various agencies, they are expected to take the message back to their personnel in the interest of the nation.

He noted that the Federal Government is taking seriously issues of extortion and corruption at the nation’s airports, and any official caught perpetuating any untoward act will henceforth be apprehended and sanctioned accordingly.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr (Mrs.) Jumoke Oduwole noted that inefficiency and corruption are the banes of socio-economic development in the nation.

She charged participants to shun indiscipline, corruption and extortion, as such acts are capable of tarnishing the image of the nation.

