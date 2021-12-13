Del-York Academy Charges Talents in Creative Industry to Own their Future

President of Del-York Creative Academy, Linus Idahosa, has charged the young talents to take charge of their future and that of the creative industry.

While addressing the crop of talents across Africa at the ongoing 2021 Del-York Creative Academy training programme for film and media, Idahosa cited that the greatest weapon to change this country is “your creativity”.

He shared his tale, vision and motivation for the creative industry. “We are storytellers,” he conceded, “But some of the best stories that we will produce out of this place could be stories that will come from someone who is sitting beside you”.

He, therefore, admonished the cohort in the DCA 2021 programme to use creativity as the major tool for problem solving in the nation while envisaging qto become the game changers for the creative industry.

