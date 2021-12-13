Dana Air Receives AHS Handling Company, Introduces N18, 000 flash sales on Enugu, Owerri, Asaba

To celebrate the Yuletide, Dana Air has announced N18,000 flash sales for passengers travelling from Asaba, Owerri and Enugu to Lagos, valid till 31 December 2021.

The airline revealed this during a courtesy visit by AHS Aviation Handling Services Nigeria Limited to Dana Air’s newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Sukhjinder Mann.

According to the Director of Aviation Handling Services (AHS), Sam Oluwole, “We are here to welcome Mr Sukhjinder Mann back to the Nigerian Aviation industry and to discuss challenges in the ground handling sector of the industry, business opportunities, infrastructure limitation of the airports and to assure him of our readiness and availability to support Dana Air at all times.

“Sukhjinder Mann is a Ground Handling Veteran, and has worked in various top management capacities in so many countries around the world including Africa and Europe and coming back to Nigeria to join the Management team of Dana Air as DCEO, speaks volumes of how Dana places premium on appointing highly experienced professionals in the management of it’s affairs.”

