Clamour for Youth Inclusiveness in Politics Intensifies in Abia

Some chieftains of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State are championing the clamour for youth inclusiveness in the politics of Abia State ahead of the 2023 general election.

Those leading the clamour are a member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe and the PDP Candidate for the Bende Federal Constituency in the 2019 National Assembly election, Hon. Chima Anyaso.

Both politicians have “joined forces” to fight for youth inclusiveness, empowerment and expansion of the political space to accommodate the young generation of leaders.

Onwusibe, who represented Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency, owned a youth dominated political structure, the Otawike Movement, which he aligned with the Ofuji Movement sponsored by Anyaso to pursue a common interest of improving the lot of Abia youths.

Speaking at a reception he held for Onwusibe, who was conferred with a chieftaincy title of Ezienyinamba by the Igbere Clan Council of Traditional Rulers, Hon Anyaso said that both Otawike and Ofuji have formed “the largest political movement in Abia State to ensure that our youths, our women are carried along.

“Together we will work and to ensure that only good people come into governance,” adding that the time has come when only those with selfless commitment to the welfare of the masses should be allowed to preside over the affairs of the people.

He described the political alignment between Otawike and Ofuji movements as a paradigm shift in the political dynamics of Abia.

“Our engagements with the electorate have opened their eyes to the fact that it takes selfless service by political leaders to make things better.”

In his remarks, Hon. Onwusibe said that his friendship with Anyaso was bound to make great political impact in the state and would bear fruit to the satisfaction of all.

He said that youths have the capacity to call the tune in Abia politics as the old politicians are made relevant by the teeming youth population.

The state legislator insisted that the political space must be expanded to accommodate youths in positions of power, adding that Abia just start doing things differently in its politics to get better results.

According to him, the shape of Abia politics presently suggested that it would no longer be tenable to believe that “as it was in the beginning, so shall it be forever (because) we will not allow things to continue as before.”

