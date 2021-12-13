CITN Commends Kaduna on Tax Policy, Pledges Support for Improvement

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has hailed Kaduna state government for its several tax reforms and policies in line with tax laws.

President of the institute, Adesina Adedayo while addressing the media in Lagos recently, hailed the effort of the state in harnessing resources at its disposal to drive effective tax administration as well as maximizing tax benefits in the interest of the governed.

He explained that in line with the institute’s recommendations to state governments, and their agencies, the state has been able to advance best practices in revenue administration, which in return has engendered voluntary compliance by taxpayers.

He said, “The institute commends the actions of the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai which were in tandem with our position on optimal ways of maximizing fiscal opportunities in generating non-oil revenue in our fast dwindling oil economy.

“The revenue policy and laws of the state vis-a-vis their systematic cum professional implementation have engendered voluntary tax compliance from taxpayers, thereby creating a model for other state governments to emulate”.

He however charged state to improve the capacity of its tax administrators to enhance competency and service delivery.

He expressed readiness of the Institute to work with the state in the area of capacity building.

He said, “A combination of abundant expertise in the institute and the solid tax administration structure of the Kaduna state government will definitely yield a partnership that works in excellence. The CITN Tax Academy is a blossoming centre of tax excellence available for states and their MDAs to exploit for capacity building in revenue generation and management”

