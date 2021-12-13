BNSL Re-launches ‘Enrich’ for Malnourished Children

Sunday Ehigiator

With the aim of ending malnutrition among African children, BNSL Limited, a world class authority on vitamins, minerals, and nutraceuticals, has re-launched its multi-micronutrient product, ‘Enrich’, a micronutrient powder consumable, focused predominantly on young children.

Addressing journalist at the product re-launch media briefing, held yesterday at the company’s head office in Ogun State, BNSL Managing Director, Chioma Odimegwu, said the supplement is a blend of essential vitamins and minerals, targeted to meet the daily recommended nutrient intake of children above six-month of age.

According to her, “The aim of this re-launch is to bring the world’s attention to the plight of hundreds of millions of malnourished children all over the world, most especially, within Africa. Nigeria, a middle-income country, is home to the highest number of stunted children in the continent, and ranks 3rd globally with more than 10 million stunted children (DHS 2008).

“41 per cent of all children under age five are chronically malnourished and 23 per cent are underweight. One million children in this group die annually.”

She said the menace of malnutrition is usually caused by poverty, poor child feeding practices; lack of proper sanitation, lack of clean water, inadequate maternal nutrition and uninformed practices amongst others.

“The magnitude of the problem must be met with a response that reflects the scale and gravity of the situation. In this regard, BNSL Limited looks forward to delivering fortification as an efficient solution to a national challenge, and to drive a meaningful impact.”

