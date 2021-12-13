Beneficiaries of Free Medical Outreach in A’Ibom Recount Experience  

No one deserves to lose a loved one, especially if the deceased died of a preventable or a treatable sickness. Therefore, medical experts have advocated routine health check and physical wellness as important harbinger of longevity.

It is on the heels of this advocacy for a healthy living that a group of Rev. Sisters under the aegis of the Handmaids of the Holy Child Jesus, a religious fraternity within the Catholic Church, came together in 2008, to establish a medical facility called the Handmaids’ Hospital, which is located along the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road (Ikot Ambang junction ) in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, to cater primarily to the healthcare needs of the people at a relatively low cost. Aside the provision of regular medical services to patients, every December, the hospital as part of its activities to mark its end-of-the-year festivities, also organises a medical outreach, where their medical personnel perform free medical services for the poor, the weak and the needy residing within its immediate and remote communities.

The 2021 Annual Medical Outreach which took place on Friday, December 10, commenced at 8:am with free testing for malaria, blood sugar level and HIV/AIDS. Other medical services provided include: free eye testing and medical glasses, free medication for all kinds of medical conditions, free consultancy services, and free medical surgeries to those suffering from one ailment or the other.

Reacting to the development, a female beneficiary, 33 years, and a mother of four, Mrs. Idara Johnson said, ” I was informed of this free medical outreach by my elder sister who is also a resident of this area, and I decided to come and see the doctors. I must tell you that after my session with the medical team, I was given some medications which I’m told will last for about a week. I am convinced that I will get well soon, and I am equally very happy because I was attended to free-of-charge. I am really looking forward to feeling well again, and my health restored ” .

Another cheery tale also came from an indigene of the host community, Mr. Uko Joseph, a middle aged man and auto mechanic, who acknowledged the contributions of the Hospital to the development and welfare of the people of Ikot Ambang community.

According to Joseph, ” Since the establishment of this hospital, we have benefitted immensely by way of subsidised medical rates, and even from free medical treatment like what is going on here today. Most of our pregnant women are taken care of in this hospital, and many of our children were also given birth to here. Their bills are affordable too ” He disclosed.

In an interview with this reporter, the Chief Medical Director, ( CMD ) of the Hospital, Rev. Sr Angela Akpabio, hinted that the medical facility was setup to facilitate affordable medical services to the people of Ibiono Ibom and also those in its environs, thus generally impacting positively to the growth and wellbeing of the people.

Sr. Akpabio said , ” Since we were established in 2008, we have been involved in the treatment of the people for various kinds of ailments for relatively low fees, and most times too, we even treat them free-of-charge when they are not able to pay. Therefore Ibiono Ibom people are happy with us, and we are particularly excited about how they have receivied us since this hospital was setup “.

While declaring the annual event opened, the Special Guest of Honour, and Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, hailed the establishment of the facility, saying that the annual free medical exercise had helped to remedy a lot of medical conditions worth a fortune. He promised to partner the hospital in the areas of medical consumables as well draw the attention of the government and other stakeholders to other crucial needs of the hospital.

