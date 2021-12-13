Ayade: Debt Review, Project Devt Commission Report Not for Witch-hunt

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has stated that the implementation of the report of the Debt Review and Project Development Commission which he set up last year would not be used as an instrument for witch-hunt.

Speaking at the Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Calabar while receiving the report, the governor maintained that the contents of the report would help guide the next governor on the tenor of his administration.

The report outlined Cross River State debt profile, projects and their completion among other items spanning two decades.

According to Ayade, “In the tradition and history of Cross River State, we are brothers and we are our brother’s keeper. This report is intended to guide us in making decisions going forward and not intended to witch hunt anybody or any group of persons.

“So whatever we find in the report, we will try to implement the recommendations to the extent that it can bring value to the state.

“It is not our intention to look backwards but to learn from the past and develop a future that is stable and strong.

“By the virtue of this report, whoever is the incoming governor would not have to go to the primary data in kick-starting his administration as I did.”

While explaining that the report will also help him avoid what he described as ‘Exit Syndrome’, the governor praised members of the committee for doing a good job.

He said: “I am happy that you are led by a very competent chairman and secretary with members stretching from every sector like the maritime industry to the legislature.

“You have done a great job in taking a full surgical perspective and overview and a detailed crystallisation of the entire debt profile of our state.

“I am also happy that your report contains details of projects, project completion, value for money analysis, and all that I need to have that gives me a background that is close to almost 20 years to be able to equip me with all the information that I need to develop the state 30-year development plan.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the 12-member commission, Chris Agara, thanked the governor for allowing them the opportunity to serve the state.

The opportunity, he said: “Has opened our eyes to know what the issues of the state are. It has made us to understand the enormous burden and responsibilities on your shoulders to manage the revenue and resources of the state that has been so depleted before your assumption of office.”

