At last, Ebonyi Resolves Town Union Crisis

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Government has finally resolved the leadership crisis that had enmeshed the Ishiagu Community Development Union in Ivo Local Government Area of the state.

The leadership of the town union, under the watch of Mr. David Ajah, has been reinstalled following the intervention of the Peace Implemention Committee that was constituted by Governor David Umahi’s administration.

The Chairman of the Peace Committee, Mr. Ogbonnia Onu Iwuchukwu, stated this during the stakeholders meeting at their Civic Centre, Amaeze, Ishiagu.

THISDAY gathered that the solid-mineral rich community had been enveloped by leadership crisis that had caused destruction of lives and property.

Onu explained that the peace was brokered after critical meeting with too government functionaries and key stakeholders from the community.

He said the committee resolved that divide and rule in the community development union should be stopped completely and declared total war against formations of destructive groups, which had allegedly contributed to different intra-conflicts in the area.

He also stated that the community’s Town President, Mr. David Ajah, has been reinstalled following his assurance to be more committed in delivering the expected services by their people.

He, however, expressed the readiness of the committee with the community stakeholders to attract more developmental projects to the area, for the benefit of their people.

“From what I have seen, there’s nobody that can divide us again. We are together with His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Nweze Umahi. He has done well. He brought peace and we should adhere to that peace.

“What we came here to do is a work of God and not a work of man. Blessed is he who searches for peace. I’m here to make sure that peace reigns as the chairman of the Peace Implementation Committee and from all indication even the blind has felt it, that there’s peace now in Ishiagu.

“No more guns around or any form of attacks. We are together as a people and no one can deceive us into fighting one another again. We have a better fight to fight and we can’t be fighting intra-war, and that’s why we unanimously reinstall the ICDU leadership,” Onu added.

On his part, the community stakeholder and former Chairman, Ivo Council Area, Mr. James Aro Nweke, commended the new development and advised the people to continue to embrace peace. “Anybody against community leadership and development in his area is against self and the entire society as well that’s why we must all support our town union president, David Ajah, to continue his leadership,” he said.

The Traditional Ruler of the Community, HRH Eze Gabriel Uzoma Okoro, Agu III of Ishiagu; HRH Eze Moses Okafor Ngele, the Secretary of the Peace Committee, Chris Ejiofor Ndukwe, among others commended the committee’s resolution and those who contributed to the restoration of peace in their area, applauding the reinstallation of the town union’s president.

Some of them described the president as a person with humane character and good vision for the development of their community.

The newly reinstalled Town Union President, Mr. David Ajah, has assured his community of his greater commitment to ensure that worthwhile development projects would be brought to the area, including commercial banks.

