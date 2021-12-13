Aribo Scores Sixth League Goal as Rangers Extend Lead

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

Nigerian international, Joe Aribo scored his sixth Scottish Premier League goal in 17 matches yesterday as Rangers defeated Hearts 2-0 to extend their lead to four points.

After Alfredo Morelos got the curtain raiser in the ninth minute, the Super Eagles midfielder consolidated Rangers lead with the second goal in the 13th minute.

Although Hearts made spirited attempts to reduce the tally, they could not find the back of the net. Instead, the game delved into rough patches with 11 yellow cards flashed to players from both teams. Hearts’ Josh Gordon however got sent off with barely 10 minutes to end the game after a second caution card.

For Rangers’ manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, the victory was a continuation of winning start on the job.

The result temporarily stretched Rangers’ lead to seven points, while Hearts stay third.

Celtic who defeated Motherwell 1-0 later in the evening however narrowed the gap back to four .

The defeat is the first Robbie Neilson’s side have suffered at Tynecastle this season. On another day, their unbeaten home run may still be intact, but the Hearts boss will rue a lack of ruthless finishing from his players and an inspired Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal.

Rangers had failed to win on their last three visits to Tynecastle, heightening the challenge for Van Bronckhorst’s men, which the Dutchman was keen to highlight before the match.

And his side were almost chasing the game early in a frantic start after a simple ball forward caught the away defence out, resulting in Liam Boyce forcing McGregor to acrobatically tip a lobbed attempt over.

Rangers’ backline looked ropey, but the same could not be said for their electric attack.

