APC Warns Enugu against Rigging LG Election

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has warned the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) against rigging the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The Chairman of the APC, Mr. Ugo Agballa, gave the warning while addressing party members during the inaugural stakeholders meeting of the party in Enugu on Sunday.

Agballa said that any plan to rig the election in favour of any party would truncate the peace currently being witnessed in the state.

He said that the party was prepared to end the Peoples’ Democratic Party grip of power in the state by winning political positions at the ward and local government levels.

“Our aim as a party is to win the state and contribute to the emergence of an Igbo man as president of Nigeria. The APC remains the only party that can guarantee an Igbo presidency.”

He noted that although the APC had been split into factions, efforts were being made to bring everybody together to achieve the common goal of delivering the state in 2023.

“We are trying to have a unified mainstream party and it is only APC that can offer such hope to end the monopoly of PDP in Enugu” he said.

Speaking further, he said that “the time is now for the entire South-east to reposition and re-integrate if we are to achieve the Igbo Presidency in 2023.”

In his address, former Deputy Chairman of the party, in the South-east, Mr. Emma Eneukwu, commended Agballa for his outstanding effort in restoring the party to its original vision.

“The meeting we held today is evidence that we have got a good leader who is poised to deliver the state to our great party,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

