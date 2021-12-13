Anchoria Rebrands, Targets Youths, Increases Trading Possibilities

Emma Okonji

Nigeria’s foremost investment and securities company, Anchoria, has rebranded and launched a new identity to cater to the needs of a younger generation of investors in Nigeria.

Managing Director, Anchoria Investment and Securities Limited, Nkechi Azubuike, made this known to industry stakeholders at the Anchora Rebirth event to officially re-launch the brand, which held recently in Lagos.

According to her, Anchoria has a wealth of experience managing financial assets and plans to create new products and services that will usher in endless possibilities for young Nigerians.

She said: “As an institution, we have taken up this challenge to re-imagine our processes and uncover newer ways of operating and serving our clients. Therefore, we are re-launching – updating our brand, services & products to create depth and broader investment possibilities for our clients.

“Now more than ever, with the boom and explosion to basic access and knowledge of available investment options among our target groups, it has never been more critical for us to connect, engage and ultimately convert as both experts and trend spurrers and setters.

“We plan to leverage our superior knowledge of the market buoyed by the many other trading possibilities that abound to their advantage.”

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Anchoria Investment and Securities, Sam Chidoka, while speaking on the re-launch, reiterated the responsibility of the brand to change the game.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

