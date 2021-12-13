Aftermath of Zamfara State APC Congress

With the recognition of Alhaji Tukur Danfulani-led executive by the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress, Onuminya Innocent, writes that invariably the 0arty has affirmed Governor Bello Matawalle as its leader in Zamfara State

The Zamfara State congresses of All Progressive Congress (APC) has come and gone, they were done at wards, local government and state level to entrench structures preparatory to the 2023 national and future elections.

At hte Trade Fair Complex, venue of the state congress delegates came out enmasse across the 147 wards and 14 local governments to vote for the candidate of their choice

In the end, the consensus method of choosing candidates was adopted. It was fascinating to see party members, loyalists and stakeholders affirm Alhaji Tukur Danfulani and 35 other executives to pilot the affairs of the party for the next three years.

In a congratulatory message, Governor Bello Matawalle, the leader of the party, said the consensus approach provided an excellent opportunity to demonstrate sportsmanship by the party stakeholders.

He added “The past might be gloomy and cloudy but the future remains bright.

“Now is the time to continue the work of uniting the party members, burying our differences and planting evergreen seeds that would in turn produce a bigger and better future for our great party.”

“I encourage all of us to be visionary, steadfast, humble, peaceful while organizing and oiling the machineries of the party to beat in 2023,” he stated.

Matawalle further said, “As we prepare for 2023 and future elections the indomitable spirit of our great party must be rekindled and our aspirations should reflect the unity and progress we are known to pursue, ours is to do our best in democratic and politically sensible manner. In doing so, we must not throw away the courage to stand upright and defend our interest” .

One day to the congress the Governor issued a statement calling for peaceful coexistence among the party members.

He enjoined all the party members in the state to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the congress that would further strengthen the party.

Matawelle while addressing the stakeholders in Gusau said the elective state congress was meant to give the party a stronger foundation for consolidation of its successes in the state and across the country

The Governor urged members to be transparent and conduct themselves in a manner that would build harmony, peace and equity among members and also make the party to maintain its position as the largest party in the country.

He implored the members to abide by the guidelines for the conduct of the congress and also ensure that all avenues for consensus were exhausted for the emergence of the state executive officials.

He equally urged those saddled with the responsibility of conducting the elections to ensure that only registered members were allowed to participate in the process .

After the congress, the Governor assured the new Exco of his support to enable them achieve their set goals

Earlier the chairman of electoral committee of the party sent by the national headquarters, brahim Kabir Masari described the exercise as one of the best, peaceful and credible.

He urged the new executives to close ranks, support the party unity for the success of the party in future elections.

The new executives and the delegates reaffirmed that Matawalle is the leader of the party in the state.

They expressed optimism that the party is stronger because of the leadership of the Governor who had been fair to all and always willing to lead by example.

They further explained that Matawalle has given power to the people by not imposing candidates on them.

“It is the first time APC in the state is having a transparent congress unlike before where people stay in Gusau and write the name of the party executives they added.

In his acceptance the new state chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed on him stressing that him and other.executive members will be loyal to Governor Matawalle.

He promised to put the interest of the party above personal interests saying he will promote Internal democracy to ensure every members are carry along.

” I believe APC in Zamfara State will get stronger and will be in very good shape in a few months, we ‘ll mobilize ourselves, our people to win 2023 general election.

Despite the intrigue that trailed the exercise as a result of parallel congress organised by Senator Kabiru Marafa faction, pundits said that the faction has lost grip on the party’s structure because it was not recognized by the national headquarters of the party.

A delegate Sani Maigadi from Galadima ward of Talata Mafara the local government of the former Governor Abdulraziz Yari commended Governor Bello Matawalle for ensuring a transparent and rancour free exercise “This congress is one of the best in the history of the party in the state,”

The woman leader of Galadima ward, Hajia Hussaini explained that Matawalle has returned power to the people .

She further added that APC has emerged a formidable party since the emergence of Governor Bello Matawalle as the party’s leader in the state.

She stated that despite security challenges in the state, the party was able to organise free and fair congresses.

“Initially, we thought because of security challenges the congress will not go the way it went, we appreciate the machinery put in place by the Governor that made the congress a huge success.”

THISDAY recalls that crisis embroiled the APC Zamfara State when Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle defected from PDP to APC on June 11, 2021.

At the event the chairman of extra ordinary caretaker committee of the party and the Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni announced that Governor Matawalle is the leader of the party in the state.

The announcement did not go down well with the Yari and Marafa groups, they explained that instead of hurriedly handing over the party’s structures to the Governor who just came to the party , the national leaders of the party should allow the party stakeholders in the state to deliberate on the matter.

Since then the battle line has been drawn among the trio in contest for who’s faction controls the party’s structures. Some stakeholders in thr party have decided to pitch their tent among the three major leaders of the party in the state.

Majority of former national, state assembly members, state executive members and party chieftains pitch their tent with Yari and Marafa while former Governor Ahmad Yarima, Mamuda Shinkafi, some member of G-8 led by the former Deputy Governor during Yari Ibrahim Wakala, Sani Jaji , belong to the Governor’s camp.

The party’s bigwigs in the state that attended the Matawelle faction congress

include the three senators from the state, six out of the seven House of Representatives members, 23 house of assembly members, state executives council members and special advisers among others

