77 Year-old Proprietor of Ophanage  Commends Imansuangon’s Philanthropy

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The proprietor of Christ Family Orphanage in Agenebode, Edo State, Mrs. Ebohia Rabi Bello, 77, has commended the philanthropist gesture of the state politician, Mr. Kenneth Imasuangbon, who at the weekend donated food items to her orphanage home.

Bello, who has over 216 orphans in her orphanage, made the commendation when Imasuangbon stopped over at Agenebode, headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area to kick-start his annual distribution of rice to the less privileged.

She said: “In fact, this is the third time the ‘rice man’ is visiting us with loads of food items. We are very grateful, and prayed that God should grant him his heart desires.

Reacting, Imasuangbon ,who is also the Chairman of Pacesetters Group of Schools, Abuja, said the gesture was based on his belief that the less privileged should also be part of the Christmas celebration irrespective of their status in the society.

He appealed to other well-meaning Edo people to join hands with him to make the yuletide worthwhile for those who cannot afford the means to celebrate.

Imasuangbon further enjoined the well-to-do in the society to emulate the virtues of late Capt Hosa Okunbo, whom he said touched many lives with his resources.

He said: “Leaders must feel the suffering of the people. If you eat and your neighbour can’t then we are in trouble. Look at the way people are struggling to grab 10kg bag of rice. I will do everything to fight hunger.”

