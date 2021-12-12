Who is Responsible for Insecurity in Imo?

Notes for File

Despite the claim by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) that it had stopped the enforcement of sit-at-home order in the South-east, gunmen have continued to wreak havoc in Imo State, killing security agents and sacking communities in terrorists-styled attacks.

The separatist group had denied being unknown gunmen and had also promised to fish out the hoodlums behind the attacks but these incidents have remained unabated.

While IPOB had accused Governor Hope Uzodimma’s “boys” of being responsible for the insecurity in the state, the governor had also accused the separatist group of being behind the attacks.

In one of the latest incidents that occurred last Wednesday, gunmen killed two persons at Etekwuru autonomous community in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of the state.

Gunmen had also on October 21 burnt the palace and official vehicle of the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Kenneth Okereke, when they invaded his home.

The attack on the palace came two days after some hoodlums and military men clashed in the community, leading to the killing of two soldiers and some youths

Gunmen also at the early hours of Thursday, abducted the traditional ruler of Mbutu ancient kingdom in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, Eze Damian Nwaigwe.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident and said the command had swung into action to ensure the monarch is released unhurt.

President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday met behind closed doors with Governor Uzodimma in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where the governor said he updated the president on security and socio-economic developments in his state.

Imo State has become the terrorists-ravaged North-east of the South-east and the governor and security agencies should sit up to address this challenge.

The question is: Who is fuelling this insecurity in Imo?

