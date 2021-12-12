US Tornadoes: Buhari Commiserates with Biden, Americans

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with United States President Joe Biden over the destructive tornadoes that affected six states in the country at the weekend.

President Buhari, in a release on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, extended the sympathies of Nigeria to the government and people of the United States following the devastating tornadoes ripping across six states, leaving destruction and death on their trail.

Reacting to the catastrophe shown around the globe since Friday, President Buhari said: “The destruction of whole towns, flattening of houses, schools, hospitals, businesses and other social infrastructure on a scale never seen before is deeply saddening.”

According to him, “Our deepest sympathies go to all those affected, as well as the government and the American people.”

The president urged fellow Nigerians to join the rest of the world in praying for the deceased and the quick recovery of other victims and their families at this difficult time.

