US, Europe Professionals to Train over 6,000 Talents at DCA

Professionals from the United States and Europe are set to train over 6,000 young talents at the Del-York Creative Academy (DCA) in Lagos.

This was according to the academy in a media release issued at the weekend.

DCA noted that in the last decade, it had championed a new narrative for over 6,000 talents across Africa by bringing in renowned professionals from the US and Europe to train and build capacity for budding talents in the film and creative industry segment.

!0″It is time to accelerate this change,” says the founder of DCA, Linus Idahosa.

The founder highlighted that from March 2022, the academy would introduce globally-recognised courses and a cadre of instructors from acclaimed international partners.

“The training programmes involve practical and hands-on coaching and a fundamentally life-transforming learning experience, using state-of-the-art equipment and technologies to refine and rev up our local talent to meet the demand for content by an insatiable the global market,” he added.

For rhe academy, this innovative gesture aims to bequeath Africa a creative industry-focused educational ecosystem, as DCA is expanding its capacity to provide truly life-changing opportunities for students who enrol in its programmes.

