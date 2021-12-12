Three Decades of Marital Bliss for Bukola and Toyin Saraki

HighLife

Frank Sinatra sang that love and marriage go together like a horse and carriage. You cannot have one without the other, he said. With couples like Bukola and Toyin Saraki, one is refreshed knowing that the decaying trend of separation and divorce is not a ship that everybody must climb into.

A few days ago, the former President of the Senate and his wife dazzled Nigerians on social media as they exchanged what could be described as wedding vows. The entire thing caught the attention of folks who have grown more depressed due to recent political and economic happenings in the country and brightened their moods immeasurably.

Saraki and his wife, Toyin, were the centre of attention because they have been married for 30 years. With a happy union and four brilliant children, the couple had reasons to stir envy in the hearts of all and sundry. With Saraki practically venerating his wife with words that only loyal partners will cherish, folks could not but turn a gentler gaze upon the Kwara man.

Regardless of the many controversies that have trailed Saraki since his time as Kwara State governor between 2003 and 2011, or during his time as Senate President from 2015 to 2019, one has to admit that Saraki is still a romantic. Folks of his calibre, with political ambitions as deep as black holes, tend to have an awful grasp of matrimony and tender relations. Saraki stands out, which is why Toyin continues to stand by his side 30 years after becoming his wife.

In other news, Saraki is one of the leading options for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidates. Since declaring his intention to inherit the mantle of President Muhammadu Buhari, ending the reign of the All Progressives Congress (APC), his marriage is the only sacred ground that has not been touched by the ravaging fingers of bad press. Now, we all know why.

No marriage may be perfect, but some come really close. A 30-year marriage between two political and business figures is really something worth celebrating.

