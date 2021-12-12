THE DEATH OF COMMON SENSE

I must repeat religion is not a bad thing, I am a man of faith and faith is the cornerstone of my life and all I stand for in life. My journey in life has been anchored on my faith and when the dark times come, that is all I rely on but I must add there is a difference between foolishness and religion, and I must say we are drowning in the well of foolishness in the name of religion.

It is sad that everyone now leaves everything to God in Nigeria. I am sure by now, God will have become tired of the Nigerian request. It has to be stated that you cannot build a society without hard work and common sense, but in Nigeria people do not want to work and they want God to work for them. They will not go out to create opportunities and they will expect God to create it for them. In Nigeria people will do the most unthinkable evil and they expect God to save them. I wonder why they never had the commonsense to think of the consequences of our actions, but bothering God to save us. It has to be stated God has given us a brain with unlimited bandwidth to think. Why can’t we think, we just bother God for everything.

The recent videos, of the aiteo well-head stoppage was really annoying, I saw Engineers thanking God for shutting the wellhead, after it sputtered for over a month and caused untold environmental damage because we did have the capacity. Rather than ensure development of local capacity to shut wellhead. We praise God for shutting the well-head, rather than ensuring that we properly cap well-heads and ensure strong regulatory activity.

We spend our time thanking God for solutions, to a problem we created by our lack of thinking and rigor. I must have to say the Engineers also didn’t wear appropriate face mask. I will like to hope that they will not have to cast and bind the spirit of cancer in years to come as a result of the exposure to oil and gas. It is time for us to embrace a national culture of critical thinking in finding solutions to our problems and I must add that doesn’t stop you from believing in God.

A stitch in time saves Nine.

– Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

