Stamp of Her Honour: Another Milestone for Ibukun Awosika

There is a category of people that nothing can keep down. The individuals that belong to this category have something about them that distinguishes them as different, special, interesting. Ibikun Awosika is one of such individuals and her radiance is one that presents challenges and bullishness in equal measure. True to this fact, Awosika has drawn the wagon of distinction after her.

2021 is rounding up on a very positive note for a lot of folks. Awosika is one of these people. After a series of incidents that appeared as if it would bury the golden reputation that Awosika has struggled to build over the years, light is finally shining on her side of the narrative. Then again, with her optimistic attitude, maybe Awosika never felt the light of grace and favor leave her face.

According to the lady in question, the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has recognised Awosika as one of the most prestigious individuals in the country. The university named their newest female undergraduate hall after Awosika. The awardee reacted to the news, saying that the honour is not lost on her and she will endeavor to push young ladies that will eventually take residence in the new hall to similar heights as—and higher than—she has reached.

For those who have been following Awosika’s narrative, 2021 appeared to be a difficult year. This is the vibe the typical person will get upon hearing that Awosika had joined hands with a few other board members of First Bank to forcibly retire the MD/CEO, Sola Adeduntan. However, the apex bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), stood behind Adeduntan and Awosika was booted out. Even so, Awosika did not lose her fire, but continued to be herself, promoting sustainable growth and development at every level.

Now that FUTA has recognized Awosika for her achievements, there is something to be said for resilience and a determination to stay true to one’s principles and intentions.

