Slain Vanguard Correspondent Buried in Benue

From George Okoh In Makurdi

The body of slain Vanguard correspondent at the National Assembly, Tordue Salem has been buried at Gaado, a community in Gboko Local Government Area (LGA), Benue state.

A lawmaker representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dr John Dyegh represented the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila at the burial.

He described the death of Salem as sad and unfortunate.

He said the national assembly would stop at nothing to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death and consoles the family to bear the fortitude.

In a funeral oration, the President, Conference of Benue Journalists Abuja, Dr Emmanuel Anule said the body has lost a committed member whose contribution would be difficult to fill in the nearest future.

Earlier in a requiem mass, a visiting priest from Catholic Diocese of Kastina-Ala charged Christians to prepare to meet the Lord when called upon.

Other dignitaries at the burial includes the Vice President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zone D, Kris Atsaka, Caretaker Chairman of NUJ Benue State Council, Comrade Stephen Ijoh, immediate past Benue NUJ Acting chairman, Kajo Martins, General Manager of Benue Printing Corporation. Ben Agande, Editor of The Voice Newspaper, Solomon Ayado and members of National Assembly Press Corps, Abuja

