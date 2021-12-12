Shade Okoya: Now the Queen of High Society

HighLife

“…for though we are not now that strength which in the old days/ moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are.” These lines from Tennyson’s ‘Ulysses’ goes on to show the brightness of human perseverance against the ravaging hands of time and circumstances. It brings to mind folks like Shade Okoya, the wife of Eleganza Chairman, Alhaji Rasaq Akanni Okoya. She remains one of the most radiant, evergreen entities that are pillars of high society.

Inside the hierarchy in Nigeria’s high society rests the fact that some folks get to belong to one lineage or another because of their pedigree, personal wealth, boundless business might, or some other distinguishing characteristics. With Shade, the defining qualification is brilliance: the brilliance of her mind, the brilliance of her face and figure, and the brilliance of her husband’s galactic social network.

Shade is not a newcomer to the beats and pumps of high society. She has been in the middle of the doings for as long as most folks can remember. Although she is half a decade less than 50 now, Shade remains a supreme beauty and brainiac, still topping many lists, and therefore still holding herself as the queen of society.

Others have hidden under the shine of their illustrious husbands. Shade has further brightened the prestige of the Aare of Lagos. Even after four children, Shade’s colorful personality beckons, earning her long-lasting glances from commoners and nobles alike.

Flowers may tire of daintily spreading their petals in the sun, and jewels might grow dull in the dark but Shade remains a jewel of inestimable value. She is still fresh, still radiant and ravishing, but her flourishing businesses forbids any rational person from calling her a flower.

Shade is now—and will be for years to come—a queen, a queen in her own right and the wife of a kingly personality.

