Retired Soldier, Sani Bello’s Special Birthday

Society Watch

Self-styled billionaire, retired Col. Sani Bello’s wizardry and business savvy as an entrepreneur in the oil sector exposed him like a goldfish that has no hiding place, even though he loves to keep a low profile.

Since the former Kano State military governor left the Nigerian Army, he has dedicated his entire life to philanthropic activities.

The Kontagora, Niger State-born retired soldier believes in the word of Gamaliel Bailey that says ”Never respect men merely for their riches, but rather for their philanthropy; we do not value the sun for its height, but its use.” For wealth may fade away, but the seed of kindness sown in the heart of a fellow human being never dies; rather it germinates, matures and bears fruit in multiple-folds.”

He understood early in life that the true essence of wealth is achieved only when it is deployed to the service of humanity. A man of proven immense wealth, who is highly regarded, respected and honoured in the society, the honour bestowed on Col. Bello does not, however, stem from the immensity of his wealth, but from the good use to which he has put this wealth for the service of humanity. Perhaps, this was the reason many admirers, fans, friends as well as business associates showered him with goodwill messages and encomiums when he clocked 79 penultimate weeks.

He was saluted for his modesty and his principled stand on the issues of equality, morality, and uprightness. And as a Nigerian hero that many hope will continue to gain from his tutelage and fatherly wisdom.

Baban Kontagora as he’s fondly called, is being described as a great man, one every Nigerian, especially young people, should emulate; whose character, charisma, and integrity can mend a broken community or nation.

As part of his birthday celebration the man who is also the founder of Mustapha Comprehensive School, Kontagora gave out N3million each to three retiring teachers who served the school for 30 years.

Bello announced the cash gift during the 40th anniversary of the school, which coincided with his 79th birthday. He also promised to present special awards to other teachers and a female cleaner, Aisha Abdullahi, for their commitment, adding that the donation was part of measures to encourage hard work and dedication.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

