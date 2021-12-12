Princess Fifi Ejindu’s New Beautiful Dream

Society Watch

At almost 60, she still makes everyone stop in their tracks with her mesmerizing beauty. Her aura is so angelic given the way she lights up a room with her pulchritude. Obviously, the passage of time has not eroded her graceful gait.

Renowned businesswoman and architect, Princess Fifi Ejindu is an enchantress; an alluring personality, physically and mentally.

Little wonder, celebrity reporters run after her at events just to get a glimpse of her and generously splash her face on the cover of their magazines.

The Cross River State-born princess is well educated, polished and sophisticated. And as a businesswoman, she knows her onions, a situation that makes her continuously excel in all her endeavours.

She is an expert in the art of money-making and graceful in her fine grasp of business intricacies. Her contributions to the growth of the architecture and the housing industry in Nigeria, nay Africa are widely recognised.

At the moment, the likable woman is said to be working on a new dream, which our source disclosed would literally shake the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to its very foundation. Though the source refused to disclose the details of the business, it was learnt that she is set to change the narrative in the real estate sector, particularly given her ingenuity.

For a woman whose eyes are on the future, it is not surprising that she is trying to expand her business interest. However, despite her great accomplishments, one can say that Ejindu is still a story waiting to be told.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

