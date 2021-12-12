Osimhen’s Return May be Delayed by Special Mask

Super Eagles and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen, could return to action against AC Milan next week, but it depends on how he adapt to a protective mask.

The Nigeria international underwent surgery two days later, after which Napoli revealed that the 22-year-old would be sidelined for three months.

The striker however returned to training this week and could make a quick recovery being available against Milan on December 19.

Calciomercato.com reports that a kevlar protective mask designed for the striker could be ready in 48 hours, although Osimhen is still not prepared to wear it.

“Two days are enough to make it,” said Dr. Roberto Ruggiero who will be in charge of the realization of the mask with his staff.

“We can also change it if the athlete has problems. It’s a mask that Osimhen can wear during training sessions to avoid accidental collisions with his teammates.”

However, Osimhen will only wear the mask once the traumatised part of his face has completely deflated.

The player will undergo further medical examinations in the coming days and if the recovery is going the right way, Napoli doctor Raffaele Canonico will pass all the information to Ruggiero to begin the realization of the mask.

