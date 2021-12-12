Omotola to Deliver FUOYE’s Third Inaugural Lecture

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Federal University Oye Ekiti will on Tuesday hold its Third Inaugural Lecture at the Oye campus of the institution.

The Lecture titled, “The Troubled Trinity: Elections, Democracy And Development in Nigeria”, will be delivered by Prof. Jeremiah Shola Omotola a former Dean of the Faculty of Social Science and current Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the university.

Shola Omotola obtained his PhD in Comparative African Governance and Politics from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is a professor of Political Science at the University, where he was the Director of Research and Development and Head of the Department of Political Science.

He was a visiting professor at the Bayreuth International Graduate School of African Studies, University of Bayreuth, Germany. He worked as a consultant in the Office of the Director General and Head, Socio-Political Unit of the Department of Research and Training, National Institute for Legislative Studies, National Assembly, Abuja, (October 2015–October 2016); and was also senior lecturer in political science at Redeemer’s University.

His primary research interests are in Comparative and African democratization studies. His other research interests include oil and environmental politics in the Niger Delta, security and post-conflict peace building, and development studies. He has many publications in referred books and journals,.

The scholar has also co/authored and co-edited five books, including Nigeria’s 2015 Elections: Continuity and Change in Electoral Democracy (Palgrave Macmillan, UK, 2017); Horror in Paradise: Frameworks for Understanding the Crises of the Niger Delta Region of Nigeria (Carolina Academic Press, USA, 2014); The Legislature and Governance in Nigeria (John Archers Publishers, Ibadan, 2014); and The State in Contemporary Nigeria: Issues, Perspectives and Challenges (John Archers Publishers, Ibadan, 2015).

