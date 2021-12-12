Nigeria’s ‘Father of Advertising,’ Biodun Shobanjo Celebrates 50 Years in the Industry

HighLife

Stick with whatever it is that you are doing and you will become a champion before you know it. This is the ideal behind mastery, the idea behind the argument that passion and diligence are the foremost drivers of personal success and unprecedented exploits. This ideal is true, considering the life of Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, a paragon who has spent five whole decades of his life in Africa’s advertising walkway. He co-founded Insight Communications (now Insight Grey) in 1979 and has today grown the company from the initial 18-strong team into an advertising behemoth.

He is the brain behind The Troyka Group, comprising Insight, FKG2, Optimum Exposure, Media Perspective, MediaCom, Quadrant and Halogen amongst others. He is a voice worth listening to; a person worth celebrating.

A few days ago, informed Nigerians and Africans all over the world took to their social media handles to celebrate the industry legend, Shobanjo. This was in commemoration of the man’s 50th year in the advertising market, an accomplishment that is no smaller than starting the advert and marketing civilization in Africa and following along to see what will be made of his efforts.

At 75 years, the world recognises him as a leading broadcaster, entrepreneur, marketing and advertising expert, the likes of whom have long retired into the life of seclusion or extravagance, or a combination of the two. Not so for Shobanjo whose Troyka Group remains one of the most active and influential in the advertising industry even though Shobanjo himself has taken a step away from the limelight.

The native of Jebba, Kwara State has proven himself to be worthy of his dreams. He has remodelled the wheels of journalism and made it into an autogyro of public relations. Some of those who were in the same industry generation as Shobanjo have long lost their zeal for such things, choosing to have the young ones decide the tone and tide of the advert industry in Nigeria. Not Shobanjo who looks to be born for it.

Perhaps he was born for it. In 2007, his persona radiated on the screens when he was named the CEO of the reality television series, ‘The Apprentice Africa.’ His hands-on multi-disciplinary experience combined with his fastidious nature when he taught the world how to get ahead in project management, business and corporate experience. For Shobanjo, ‘Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.’’

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

