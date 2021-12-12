NDDC U-17 Peace Cup Kicks off Today

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and now Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio will perform the ceremonial kick-off at the opening match of the NDDC U-17 Peace Cup.

The match which is organised by Grassroots Sports Federation (GRASOF), will kick start at the Ikot Ekpene Stadium, Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

Brieifing journalists, Akpabio said he will personally perform the kick-off of the opening match, adding that the football tournament will unite the Niger Delta region.

Akpabio, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Legislative Affairs, Mr. Kufre Inima, noted that his ministry is ready to partner with GRASOF to organize a historic football tournament.

The Tournament’s Coordincoordinator, John Ekpenyong said two teams from each state of the Niger Delta region will participate in the tournament, making it 18 teams in total.

He added that the Niger Delta Peace Cup which is solely sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC in collaboration with the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was conceived with the main objective of fostering and consolidating the peace and unity that has existed amongst the States and people of the region, and also to create a veritable platform for the discovery and nurturing of the budding football talents that abound within the states.

Ekpenyong, maintained that it is envisioned by the sponsors of the pro-peace and development football tournament that youths who would be discovered in the course of the tournament.

Meanwhile, football legends such as James Etokebe, Daniel Amokachi, Victor Ikpeba, Samson Siasia, Etim Esin, Friday Ekpo, Vincent Enyeama, Charles Bassey, Joseph Yobo, Joe Akwa, Isong Isang, Aniedi Dickson and Austin Okocha are expected at the opening ceremony.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

