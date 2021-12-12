Lalong, Obaseki, Dongban-Mensen Lead Hundreds of Golfers to Jos Tournament

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Governors Simon Lalong of Plateau State, his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki and President, Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem are among hundreds of professional and amateur golfers participating in the Plateau Governor’s Golf Tournament at the Lamingo Golf Course in Jos.

Taking the tee-off alongside his Edo counterpart as well as other dignitaries, Lalong said the tournament has continued to grow in size and attracting more golfers from within and outside the country, thereby putting the state on the international golfing map.

He said that the attendance this year is high because of the successes of the previous tournaments which brought in new talents and also enhanced the game in the state.

Receiving Obaseki, Lalong described his presence as another sign of solidarity and collaboration between the two states in areas including sports, arts and culture and economic development.

Obaseki said the tournament is another evidence of the good work that Lalong has put in over the years in building peace and stability in the state thereby restoring it to its place as the Home of Peace and Tourism.

He said though the nation continues to face challenges with insecurity in some areas, such isolated developments should not make the citizens to panic and paint a picture that gives the criminals the boldness to assume that they are in charge or that there is no hope.

Captain ot the Lamingo Golf Club and Special Adviser to Lalong on Legislature, Joe Bukar said the tournament has continued to showcase more talents and attract some of the best golfers in the country who are eager to savour the beauty, hospitality and serenity of the Jos Plateau which is second to none in Nigeria.

He said the golfers have already been competing in various categories leading to the grand finale on today where prizes will be awarded to the winners.

