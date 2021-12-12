Kwame Stover Set to Redefine a New Wealth Pattern for Africa and Beyond with Innovative Investment Ideas

From military to millionaire, Kwame Stover, a 13-year vet, served in the Army and is now serving the community by providing financial literacy and economic empowerment. He is a co-founder of Capital Gains Investments, philanthropist, author, instructor, and dedicated advocate for sharing generational knowledge. The rapid change in the stock trading landscape has brought in a fresh wave of new investors. An advantageous profession once singularly associated with images of Wall Street and men in tailored suits yelling “buy” or “sell” is now a form of passive income for a younger generation.

Thanks to the advancement of technology, our phones give us the opportunity to create wealth from the comfort of our homes. Women and men of all ages are receiving guidance on investing from Kwame, whose approachable and transparent teaching style is the key to his success. While many people fear the stock market, the returns far outweigh the risks for a young options trader. In creating his own investment group, Kwame wanted to ensure that his course and books were affordable. Regardless of your socio-economic status, his investing strategies can help you reach your financial goals. Learning about chart candles, RSI, MACD, MA’s and VWAP has been life-changing for him.

Speaking further on trading and investments he shared, “Trading with a strategy builds your formula to success. I’m not an expert but I have learnt from my failures in investing and share my knowledge on how others can avoid those mistakes. Obtaining generational knowledge is the key and understanding the power of groups economic in crypto currency is a powerful tool.”

Knowing the power of a kind act, he is passionate about teaching others how to invest in stocks and trade options to increase their level of success in the market. His transparent success method, which promotes adding skills, will always go back to the fundamentals.

Attesting on how stocks and trading could be a game changer for an average African he stated, “How investing can help the average African is my giving all a fair opportunity to be successful. With investing you can close the wealth gap and inspire hope to others trying to enjoy a better quality of life. Give someone the opportunity to go from an average life to a life they could have only dreamed of. Hard work is essential to a family’s success but being able to provide the same type of income from your phone and spend less time doing strenuous work puts the body at peace. Success is a marathon and building wealth is a marathon, my goal is to help you race to the wealth line and finish strong with a team.”

Kwame has achieved a level of success in trading that would lead one to believe he has spent years on the trading floor on Wall Street. In reality, he is self-taught, and he shares his expertise with anyone willing to learn about investing toward generational wealth. His early line of work stands in stark contrast to his career now.

He also encourages his community to utilize group economics and to purchase land to empower others. He’s now living with a new motto: From military to millionaire, from the Bronx to billionaire. The most important things are being humble, hard work and sticking to the basics. No matter how much success he has obtained, this is only the beginning. He says, “If we’re serious about changing the trajectory of our community and that of our children, then we must be willing to try new things.”

